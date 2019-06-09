‘Madikeri Square’ in town soon

The City Municipal Council (CMC) has proposed to construct a tourist spot in the name of Madikeri Square on the old bus stand premises.

Architects and engineers had visited and inspected the spot and have prepared an action plan.

The private bus stand was damaged during the natural calamity in August 2018. Later, the bus stand building was demolished. There was a proposal to construct a commercial complex which has not materialised. Now, the CMC has come forward to construct Madikeri Square.

According to CMC Commissioner Ramesh, the estimated cost of the project is Rs 3 crore. It was decided to utilise Rs 1 crore from the district administration and Rs 2 crore from the Tourism Department for the construction of Madikeri Square.

District In-charge Minister Sa Ra Mahesh had visited the spot and directed the Tourism Department to chalk out a plan to attract tourists.

Using German technology, a retaining wall is being constructed at the site where the hillock had caved in on the private bus stand at an estimated cost of Rs 1.7 crore. The soil from the landslide site has been tested by an engineering college in Bengaluru, said the officials.

Kodava Makkada Koota President Bollajira B Ayyappa said if the bus stand land is converted artistically, then it will increase the beauty of the site. A bronze statue of Ajjamada Devaiah will be installed at the circle. The statue will be brought from Bidadi in Bengaluru.

Kodava Makkada Koota has urged to name Madikeri Square after Squadron Leader Ajjamada B Devaiah Square.