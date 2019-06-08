Maldives confers country's highest honour on PM Modi

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, Male,
  • Jun 08 2019, 18:49pm ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2019, 19:57pm ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received on his arrival at Male Airport, in Maldives. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with the Maldives' highest honour "Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen" on Saturday during his two-day state visit to the country.

The prestigious award was presented to Modi by President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih during a ceremony here.

"The Most Honourable Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen" is the Maldives' highest honour accorded to foreign dignitaries, Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid said on Twitter.

Modi arrived in the Maldives on his first foreign visit after re-election as Prime Minister to strengthen the bilateral ties, reflecting the importance India attaches to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy. 

