Man found dead in sump; wife, brothers trade accusation

A 36-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside the sump of a house close to his residence in Hegdenagar in Sampigehalli.

The deceased man is identified as Afroze Khan, a resident of Balaji Krupa Layout in Hegdenagar.

The police said Khan, a tailor, was married to Mehraj for nine years and they have a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter. The couple fought frequently over domestic issues. Mehraj complained that Khan was not going to work.

Mehraj left Khan two weeks ago with the baby to live her parents. Khan visited her on June 5 and asked her to return, but she reportedly refused, complaining about frequent harassment.

The police said Khan went missing a day after he visited his wife. Though Mehraj called him, her calls went unanswered. Khan's mother Khurshid Unnisa filed a missing complaint. The family on Saturday found Khan's body in the sump and informed the police.

Mehraj filed a police complaint, accusing Khan's brothers of murdering him. She said Khan told her that his brothers were torturing him when he visited her on Eid and she suspects they may have killed him.

But Khan's brothers said he committed suicide out of depression since Mehraj's family did not treat him well when he visited her and Mehraj refused to return home. The Sampigehalli police are probing the case from all angles.