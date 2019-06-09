Man killed over a game of Ludo

A 32-year-old man was stabbed to death by one of his friends over a game of Ludo near Kumaraswamy Layout on June 7.

Deceased Sheik Milan was a resident of Ilyasnagar. He worked as a fabricator, the police said.

According to the police, Milan and five friends - Shoaib, Ali, Azu, Nayaz and Sadath - were playing Ludo on one of their cell phones. The winner receives a sum of Rs 200 from the losers.

Milan was playing well and was about to win when Shoaib pressed a red button which ended the game. A quarrel ensued between Milan and Shoaib while the four friends supported Shoaib.

The tiff escalated to an extent that Shoaib who carried a knife, flipped it out and stabbed Milan on his neck and head.

Milan bled profusely. He died due to severe bleeding en route to the hospital, the doctors said.

Kumaraswamy Layout police have taken up a case of murder and have detained four of the accused.

All four worked at a garage, and at times took up odd jobs. The group always played Ludo at leisure time , the Kumaraswamy Layout police said.