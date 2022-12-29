5 apps to keep track of your resolutions

These apps can be downloaded from Android and iOS stores.

Habitify

It simplifies the process of forming a new habit by allotting steps to different parts of the day, different days of the week, and so on. For example, you might want to get up early every day, go to the gym three times a week, and read a book once a week. Key this information into the app, and get reminders at appropriate times. It includes productivity favourites like habit streaks (how many times you have repeated a habit), statistics of how you are doing, and a selection of ‘small wins’ to keep you motivated.

LingoDeer

If you want to learn a new language in 2023, this app offers courses for varied languages, which are engaging with audio from native speakers. It supports the learning experience through flashcards, quizzes, and target training (setting a goal for a week and learning at a pace that is achievable). You can track your progress and also personalise your studying experience.

MyFitnessPal

Here’s an app for fitness enthusiasts who are looking for customised workouts. It helps users count calories with a food database of over 14 million foods. It suggests a daily caloric intake based on the user’s weight, height and weight-loss goal. Users can connect with friends — the app claims that those who diet with others lose more weight than those who attempt to by themselves.

Quit Now

Keen on quitting smoking? This app tracks your progress from Day 1 and tells you how much money you have saved by dropping the habit. It also tells you how much time you have spent without cigarettes. Additionally, people can view their milestones and achievements, read frequently asked questions, and view books that the community considers helpful for smoking cessation.

Five Minute Journal

If you want to start journalling your thoughts for the betterment of your mental health, this app will take five minutes of your time. Answer a few questions about how you feel and what you want to achieve in the morning and about how your day went by in the evening. It keeps track of things (with questions like what you are grateful for, three amazing things that happened during the day, and how the day could have been better) in your life. Most features are free, but one can opt for a paid subscription for more features.