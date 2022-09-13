80 artistes to perform at a youth music fest in B'luru

80 artistes to perform at a youth music fest in B'luru

Team Metrolife
Team Metrolife,
  • Sep 13 2022, 23:44 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2022, 01:40 ist

SVN Music Academy and Saangeetya Aasthaana will hold a youth music festival-cum-state-level competition in Bengaluru from September 16 to 18. It is called Udayonmukhi. Eighty artistes aged 12 to 30 will perform 24 concerts and take part in competitions.

The performances will be a mix of Carnatic vocal recitals and a showcase of instrumental music (saxophone, violin, ghatam, flute, mrudangam, etc). Laya Vibhavam, a percussion performance, will be performed under the direction of S V Balakrishna during the award ceremony.

From September 16 to 18 at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Race Course Road. Entry free. Details: acharyanet.com/udayonmukhi2022

youth music fest
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

