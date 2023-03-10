A tribute to Vani Jairam from city musicians

Srujana Lalithakala Vedike, headed by Gururaj, is organising a tribute event for well-known playback singer Vani Jairam, who passed away last month.

Called ‘Ninna Mareyalare’ (We can’t forget you), the musical event will be held on Saturday at the Samsa Bayalu Ranga Mandira, behind Ravindra Kalakshetra, at 4 pm. Gururaj, musician and founder of the popular orchestra group, Sound of Music, said the three-hour program will have television and film artistes singing hit songs of Vani Jairam.

"Around 85% of the songs will be her evergreen numbers in Kannada but since she was popular in other industries as well, we will have songs in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil,” he told Metrolife. The programme will have both live music and karaoke.

On March 11, 4 pm, at Ravindra Kalakshetra, JC Road. Event is free, and entry passes are available at the venue. For details call 98860 48807 or 77952 50654.