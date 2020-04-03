All roads cleared. Where have the homeless gone?

Providing shelter is a more difficult challenge than providing food during the lockdown, but Bengaluru isn’t doing too badly.

The BBMP has started taking in more people at its night shelters. “We have nine shelters with a capacity of 350,” says Raveendra S G, special commissioner (welfare).

With the coronavirus outbreak, the number of people who need shelter has spiked.

“We have started using other government properties such as schools. In such a situation, the government has the right to take over schools and hotels,” he says.

Each shelter is handed over to an NGO, but the BBMP steps in if additional financial help is required, he says. People staying at the shelters get free meals.

The BBMP says private parties can step in if they can provide free food and shelter.

Church efforts

The Archdiocese of Bangalore has put out a plan to help the needy as well. It has turned five schools into temporary shelters.

The church has opened up St Philomena’s School near Railway Colony in Magadi Road for use as a shelter.

Father Francis Christopher, in charge of the location, says 80 migrant workers are staying at the school. The building has 15 classrooms, six toilets and an open ground.

“We hope to take in 100 people in all as we have to be mindful of social distancing norms,” says Chistopher.

The numbers at the shelters are monitored by the BBMP, which also sends food three times a day.

Total capacity 500

Father Martin Kumar, in charge of the shelter at St Mary’s School at Shivajinagar, says the shelter is ready but will take in people only after the St Philomena’s shelter is full. The BBMP is a little slow in giving permission. Which is why only one school is functioning as a shelter now, says one of the coordinators.

Father Edward Thomas says the total capacity of shelters run by the archdiocese is 500, or 100 at each of the five shelters. Service organisations and individuals are chipping in with help, he told Metrolife. “In fact, at St Philomena’s we are providing an extra fourth meal and tea and coffee,” he says. Raveendra says it is the government’s job to help those in need. “We just have to rise to the occasion,” he says.

Capacity

The capacity of the shelters and the churches combined adds up to just 750. With an approximate count of migrant workers in the city being 85,000, shelter and food facilities are not enough. Many are opting to stay back at their construction sites due to overcrowding at shelters, which too poses a threat.

For information

Regarding the BBMP night shelters contact Raveendra S G on 94806 84000

Regarding the efforts by the Archdiocese of Bangalore, contact Father Edward Thomas on 90366 55805