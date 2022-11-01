B’luru artist to paint a royal insignia

After presenting artworks to late politician Pranab Mukherjee, and sports icons like Usain Bolt and Leander Paes, a Bengalurean is gearing up to paint a royal insignia.

Rebbeca Taylor, who grew up in Frazer Town and currently resides in Melbourne, Australia, was recently commissioned to paint the insignia of Sudamada Dhandalpur, a pair of villages that formed an erstwhile joint princely state in Gujarat.

She bagged the opportunity after Vanraj Kumar Sinhji Khavad of the royal house viewed her private art collection at her Bengaluru residence via a virtual tour two times, says the artist. Iconography and symbolism are subjects she is more intrigued by, and acrylic on MDF (medium-density fiberboard) is her go-to- medium. Her sculptures are artistic in looks and functional in design. She plans to paint the royal emblem “in acrylics, keeping the iconography intact”. Primarily a landscape artist, she also dabbles in sculpting (with wood and wax), tablescaping, caricaturing, and event management.

Rebecca is also pursuing a PhD research on ‘Risks analysis in Arts (sculpture, set building and event management)’. “Claude Laurent is my inspiration in landscaping, and Salvador Dali in surreal art,” she shares.

Aliya Krumbiegal, great-granddaughter of Gustav Hermann Krumbiegel, the German botanist who transformed the Lalbagh garden, has also been privy to Rebecca’s art collection virtually. The former has commissioned a painting of her illustrious ancestor, which she plans to display in Surrey, England, Rebecca informs. For her all-around achievement in arts, she has made it as the top 5 finalists of the Life Award for the category ‘passion’ in Australia. “The award ceremony is on November 24,” she signs off.