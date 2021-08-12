Bengaluru has one-of-a-kind hospital for pigeon care

A unique hospital dedicated to pigeons has been active all through the pandemic. It is the only one of its kind in Bengaluru.

The Pigeon Hospital run by Shree Shankheswar Parshwanath Jain Kabootar Daana Seva Samithi, Rajajinagar, treats 35 pigeons and feeds 15,000 every day. “Every morning at 6.30, our staff goes out in our vehicle with the feed. Rain or shine, we function throughout the year. Even during the lockdown, we got special permission from the police and did our work,” says Vasanthraj Ranka, trustee and treasurer.

The hospital has four floors, including a godown for grains. “We have an avian veterinarian on call. Our staff is trained to treat pigeon injuries,” he says.

Paramyxovirus (PMV), pigeon pox (caused by mosquito bites), and injuries due to manja kite string are common concerns. “When a pigeon is hurt or has cuts on the legs or wings, it can’t fly again. However, we feed it and it stays with us for its entire lifetime,” says Ranka, who runs an insurance business.

About 600 pigeons are kept in 250 cages at the hospital. It also gets squabs, baby pigeons, as they fall off the nests. They are fed a nutritious meal. Once they grow bigger, they are allowed to mingle with older birds, and eventually released.



An employee on the hospital’s second floor, where pigeons with

injuries are cared for. DH Photos by B H Shivakumar



How it all started

Ranka inherited his love for pigeons from his father Pukhraj Ranka. “In the ’90s, my father used to feed pigeons with 25 kg of grain every day. He found more pigeons needed to be fed,” he says.

In 1995, Pukhraj and his friend Pannalal started the Samithi. “We now purchase 10 to 12 bags (600 kg) of grain every day. Each sack costs Rs 1,100,” he says.

After treatment, the pigeons are released at Cubbon Park. Ranka’s team feeds pigeons every day at various places including Freedom Park, Sankey Tank, Cubbon Park, Devaiah Park, and Nethaji Park. Towards the end of 2018, when Vasanthraj Ranka realised there was no hospital to treat pigeons in Bengaluru, he started one.

Caring drivers

Most veterinary doctors and animal care foundations direct bird lovers to the hospital when it comes to treating pigeons.

“It is heart-warming to see how much people care. Drivers assigned to deliver the box to the hospital take utmost care,” says Ranka.

Contact

With six full-time employees, the hospital works from 9.30 am to 6 pm. Call 98452 21309.

How to send pigeon

Place the bird in a cardboard box.

Poke a few holes for ventilation.

Spread a few layers of old cloth for cushioning.

Book a vehicle from any delivery or cab service.

Request the driver to hand over the bird to the hospital.

How to send pigeon after 6 pm

Place the pigeon securely in a cardboard box and keep it overnight. Send it to the hospital after 9 am the next day.

Pigeons do not eat from dusk to dawn. You can feed them raw wheat, jowar, ragi, fried gram, or green gram and place some water for them after sunrise.

Do not force feed the pigeon, as it may choke.