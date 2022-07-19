B&W art show in B'luru till July 31

B&W art show in B'luru till July 31

Janet Larissa Varghese
Janet Larissa Varghese,
  • Jul 19 2022, 22:17 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2022, 23:53 ist
A painting by Neelam.

An exhibition of black and white paintings is on in Bengaluru till the end of July.

The show is an ode to the era of black and white aesthetics and is simply titled ‘Black & White Art Exhibition’. 

Ramesh Magar, director of Magnitude Gallery, the venue, says, “The period of black and white (aesthetics) is fading out today. This makes the show interesting and refreshing as people can look back on the previous eras."

Twelve original paintings done by artistes Vanil S Dhanya, Manjula and Neelam from Karnataka are on display. Their price ranges from Rs 15,000 to Rs 80,000.

On view till July 31, 10 am to 7 pm, at Magnitude Gallery, 3rd Block, Jayanagar. Call: 99001 17201 

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Art show
B&W
black and white
Bengaluru
Bangalore

What's Brewing

Italy's oldest student, aged 98, graduates again

Italy's oldest student, aged 98, graduates again

Family announces Rs 50K reward for finding missing bird

Family announces Rs 50K reward for finding missing bird

Dozens of sea turtles stabbed to death off Japan island

Dozens of sea turtles stabbed to death off Japan island

How Covid-19 can be dangerous in pregnancy

How Covid-19 can be dangerous in pregnancy

Google Doodle pays tribute to Balamani Amma

Google Doodle pays tribute to Balamani Amma

‘Global city’, let down by infrastructure

‘Global city’, let down by infrastructure

Why Europe is becoming a heatwave hotspot

Why Europe is becoming a heatwave hotspot

 