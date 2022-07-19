B&W art show in B'luru till July 31

An exhibition of black and white paintings is on in Bengaluru till the end of July.

The show is an ode to the era of black and white aesthetics and is simply titled ‘Black & White Art Exhibition’.

Ramesh Magar, director of Magnitude Gallery, the venue, says, “The period of black and white (aesthetics) is fading out today. This makes the show interesting and refreshing as people can look back on the previous eras."

Twelve original paintings done by artistes Vanil S Dhanya, Manjula and Neelam from Karnataka are on display. Their price ranges from Rs 15,000 to Rs 80,000.

On view till July 31, 10 am to 7 pm, at Magnitude Gallery, 3rd Block, Jayanagar. Call: 99001 17201