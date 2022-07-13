Chamber Orchestra returns to the stage

The Chamber Orchestra from the Bangalore School of Music (BSM) is organising a concert on Saturday. Held at Alliance Française, the concert will begin at 7 pm and last for an hour.

The music will range from classical pieces, like ‘Chaconne’ by Vitali from the 16th century to Richard Wagner’s ‘Overture to Meistersinger’ in the 1800s and even modern movie hits, like the love theme from ‘The Godfather’.

It is an interesting mix of pieces ranging through 300 years of musical history. It will be played in a range of styles like Baroque, high romanticism and modern film. The whole concert will only include string instruments.

It is an 18-member orchestra with three solo performers. They range from the ages of 14 to 70 and most are non-professional musicians.

The show will be conducted by maestro Narayanaswamy V, who has been associated with the group for 30 years.

It has been two and a half years since they last performed, in February 2020. “It has not been easy to get back to performing,” says Dr Anant Kamath, the principal violinist.

The ticket costs Rs 400 and can be bought at the BSM office and online.

The Chamber Orchestra will perform live on July 16, 7 pm, at Alliance Française, Vasanth Nagar.