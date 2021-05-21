Cousins give dignified burials to the Covid victims

Since crematoriums and burial grounds in Bengaluru are shaken by the overwhelming number of Covid bodies coming in every day, three cousins have stepped in to offer their help.

They first started with transporting bodies, and now, they are involved in providing a dignified burial at Indian Christian Cemetery.

Nicole Cherian, currently pursuing her bachelor's in Social Work from St Joseph’s College of Art and Science, says that they have been volunteering since May 10.

“We were inspired by my father, Mathew Cherian, who started volunteering before us. We saw how much work he and the group had to do and how hard it gets. We then decided to volunteer for only a couple of days, but we are motivated to continue longer,” she says.

The volunteers stay safe by wearing double gloves and double masks. “We sanitise ourselves after every burial and the PPE kits are taken off and burnt in the corner of the cemetery after every three burials," she adds.

She says that the overall experience has been touching and has changed her in more ways than one.

“Initially my family was scared as it seemed like an unnecessary exposure to the virus. Over time, they realised that people outside really need help and they have been supportive ever since,” she adds.

Tina Cherian, a medical student at Kasturba Medical College, says that they deal with 14 to 20 bodies each day.

“Initially it was a daunting experience. Even though I’m a medical student, I have never seen death on such a large scale. We always try to keep the atmosphere light so that none of us gets emotionally invested,” she says.

Tina says her family has been very supportive as they have been doing charity work from before. “We have our own children’s home,” she adds.

Samuel Joseph, former pilot with Etihad, says that he is happy to be able to help in such trying times. “I look at it as something that needs to be done and also it’s nice to work with warm and welcoming people,” he says.