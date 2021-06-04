Dig into a delicious meaty dish

What may seem complicated isn’t complicated at all. Here is the recipe of Khichri and Meat, a dish I’ve mastered over the years.
Khichri and Meat
(serves 5)
Cooking time: 1hr
prep time: 45 mins
Ingredients
½ cup Pink lentils
1 ½ cup Basmati Rice
500g of meat cubes
1 cup of meat stock
3 ½ cups water
9 tbsp oil
1 onion sliced
½ cup coriander finely chopped
2 tsp of ginger garlic paste.
2 bay leaves
1 cinnamon stick
2 star anise
1 tsp peppercorns
1 mace flower
Method
Soak lentils in water for 2 to 3 hours
Soak Basmati Rice in water for 30mins
Pressure cook meat without salt till it is well cooked and tender. Once the meat is cooked keep aside one cup of stock.
Heat oil in a vessel. Add spices, onion and ginger-garlic paste. Sauté the mix till fragrant.
Add soaked lentils without water and fry well in the masala.
Add meat along with the drained rice and fry till fragrant.
Add the remaining stock and water and stir the mix.
Add finely chopped coriander and salt. Cover and cook till rice is well done and fluffy
Leave on a very low flame covered for 10 mins.
Take off from heat and serve hot with raita, curry, or sambal.
(Karen runs House of Anglo, a cloud kitchen specialising in Anglo-Indian dishes)
