E-waste collection underway in Bengaluru

The India leadership of Lions Club International is running an e-waste awareness and collection drive across major cities till February 13.

In Bengaluru, the aim is to collect 10 tonnes by July, J Manjunath, district coordinator for regions including Bengaluru spoke about the ‘Dump or Donate’ initiative. To that end, 5,500 club members will conduct awareness seminars in schools, colleges and apartment complexes in the city, starting Friday.

They haven’t set up drop-off points. Instead, you need to call the number +91 806 886 3060 and club heads will come to collect your e-waste.

“India is the third largest producer of e-waste in the world and the demand for disposal of e-waste is only growing,” says Ramanathan Narayanan, CEO of 4R Recycling Private Limited, a KSPCB (Karnataka State Pollution Control Board) authorised recycler and a partner in this drive.

The awareness seminars will conclude on February 13 but collections will continue for some time/all year.