Free schemes: Net replete with unauthorised apps

Police are in the process of identifying ‘fake’ mobile apps that are offering registration for schemes by the Karnataka government, said joint commissioner of police (crime) S D Sharanappa.

Early this week, cyber crime police had cautioned people that the state hasn’t yet released an app for scheme registration but multiple unauthorised apps were available to download. Cyber scammers are attempting to steal the data, they warned.

Metrolife found at least 10 such apps on Google Play Store. Many were spelled similarly but had different logos. Some featured a photograph of chief minister Siddaramaiah. In others, words like ‘Free’, ‘Rs 2000’ and ‘Download’ were styled in bold colours and big fonts. They went by names such as Gruhalakshmi, Gruha Lakshmi Yojana, Gruha Lakshmi Scheme Info, Gruha Jyothi, Shakti Smart Card, and Shakti Scheme.

Gruhalaxmi was the only such app listed on iOS App Store and was categorised as a social networking app.

Currently, beneficiaries need to register on the Seva Sindhu portal (sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in). Call the police on 112 or 100 if you have been scammed.