HC orders criminal actionagainst footpath grabbers

The High Court has issued directives to the BBMP regarding the removal of footpath encroachments for over two years. The latest order directs them to ensure criminal law is set in motion against those who encroach these spaces.

Rajesh Sundararajan, a JP Nagar resident, has been trying to clear footpaths encroachments in his neighbourhood since 2019. “Directives like this will only work if there is an intent on behalf of the BBMP to take action. We’ve raised the issue multiple times at the ward meetings and they haven’t responded yet,” he says.

When asked about how to get BBMP to take action regarding an encroachment, an assistant engineer said that a citizen only needs to raise a complaint on the Sahaaya portal. “Under the category of road maintenance you’ll find the sub-category of footpath encroachments. You’ll have to mention what kind of encroachment it is and who is responsible for it along with the location and pictures,” he says.

He says the BBMP will first serve a notice to them and if they don’t comply, they will be slapped with a penalty and forcibly removed.

B Suresh Kumar, chief traffic warden, says most encroachment escalations have to be taken up with the BBMP, He assures that the traffic police and wardens will coordinate with them. “In case of encroachments by vehicles, citizens can take it up with us,” he says.

He says people take pictures of the violation and post on social media with the location and tag the authorities. “You can also go to the nearest police station or call the control room,” he says.

The time taken for action depends on the number of officers who are available at a station at a given time, he says.

“I’ve seen action taken within five minutes. The vehicles are towed and the offender is penalised,” he says. Rajesh says that none of these methods are effective. “BBMP’s app doesn’t do what it says. The issue is escalated to higher authorities for a week or two and without any action being taken you get a call asking if the issue has been resolved. After you say no, there’s no further communication,” he says.

He adds that the issue is often marked as resolved when the problem still persists.

“Many times BBMP comes when encroachments are not around and declares the issue has been resolved. Most vendors come in only by the evening. If you inspect the area at 11 am you won’t find anyone,” he says.

He adds that the police towing vehicles is a temporary situation as others continue parking in the area after.

“We try our best to resolve the issue but there’s only so much we can do if there is no cooperation from the public. We’re met with rebukes and refusal to pay for fines when we do approach illegally parked vehicles,” says Suresh.