Incident sparks concernover women bikers’ safety

A ride to mark Women’s Day took a nasty turn on Sunday when an advocate verbally abused two women bikers and snatched the bike key.

Priyanka Prasad, senior software engineer and biker, who recorded the incident (see box), says she now “understands why families are scared about women riding”.

Following road rules, wearing safety gear and helmets, and carrying water are a must for any rider. And after this incident, she plans to carry a collapsible baton and pepper spray.

Unruly drivers

Kannada film actor Bhoomi Shetty, an avid biker, says “the hunt for a good restroom” is a major challenge, not to speak of unruly drivers.

In 2021, during a ride to her hometown of Kundapura, a truck driver followed her menacingly. “When I sped, he overtook me, and then slowed down intentionally. When I stopped and reprimanded him, he drove away,” Bhoomi says.

Motorists overtaking, hooting and passing lewd comments are common. In Bhoomi’s view, recording such incidents on video must be the first response.

“Most riders have a GoPro camera, which makes it easy to

record such incidents. Or instantly go live on social media to reach a larger audience faster,” she says.

‘Some do stunts’

Raja Lakshmi, who runs a group called Women on Wheels, which is a part of VSakkhi, a platform for women, goes on solo and group rides regularly. “Some motorists let us pass, while others do stunts to show off,” she says.

While on a group ride, there are

some mandates to follow. “We don’t

indulge in arguments or banter with other bikers, but if a situation arises, we stand together and support one another,” Lakshmi says.

She recommends women carry pepper spray and download the Suraksha (Bengaluru police) app on their phones. “As for breaks, don’t stop at lonely spots but only at toll gates and shops, especially at night,” she says.

Family and peers are informed about the trip and routes. “We also connect with other biker groups in the area in case of a breakdown or crisis,” she says.

Every ride has a lead and a sweep

(one who stays at the end to ensure no one is left behind), and bikers have to ride between these two individuals.

“In case of a breakdown, the sweep informs the lead to ensure the group stays together,” she says.

Plan rides well

Veena Shetty, founder of Roaring Riderz, owns a Versys 650, and a Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and a Himalayan.

Having travelled to Zanskar Valley, Leh-Ladakh, Rann of Kutch, Spiti Valley, and Saach Pass among other places, she has met “conservative to supportive men”.

Veena does not ride in the dark, and creates a list of petrol pumps where she can take restroom breaks. She carries a baton and pepper spray.

It is important to hydrate and ensure one is mentally and physically fit before any ride, she says.

Research must

Candida Louis, who recently completed a 25-country tour spread over four months, says trips must be planned keeping safety as a priority.

“Different countries have different traffic laws, driving habits, road conditions, and infrastructure, which can affect the rider’s safety. Moreover, riding abroad can present language barriers, unfamiliar road signs, and cultural differences,” she observes.

When a crisis arises, it is important not to indulge in physical or verbal abuse. Try and record the incident,

she says.

“In case of any untoward incident, make sure it never goes unreported,” she adds.

What happened?

On March 5, bikers Priyanka Prasad and Sharon Samuel were harassed by a man and his father on NICE Road.

The bikers were on their way back from a Women’s Day ride, and had stopped to drink water. A viral video shows the son, Manjunath, crossing the road to harangue the bikers. When the bikers tell him that they are standing on the road and not on his property, Manjunath snatches the key off Sharon’s bike, twisting her wrist in the process.

Police have registered a case against Manjunath under IPC sections 354 (assault or force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt). It took them around seven hours to get the key back, and that too after several of them gathered at the Konanakunte police station.

Bikers’ tips

* Don’t stray from the group

* Carry pepper spray, baton

* In emergency, go live on social media

* Instal Suraksha (police) app on phone

* Plan ahead and identify safe stops