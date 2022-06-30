Indiranagar gets a ‘Freedom Wall’

The compound wall of C V Raman Hospital in Indiranagar has got a makeover. It now features a mural of 58 freedom fighters and cultural icons of India.

It is called Freedom Wall and it runs from 5th Cross to 80 Feet Road.

Dushyant Dubey, a communications consultant, is the creative director of the project. He gathered artists from India, Italy and Columbia to paint the mural.

Dubey shares how the idea came along, “I saw this blank wall next to a school on the street I live in. I felt children should have something inspiring and informative to see when they walk past it.”

‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, a series of events to commemorate India’s 75th year of Independence, seemed like a good theme for the mural, he says.

The work on the mural began in April and took two months to complete.

The artists have recreated historical scenes such as Babasaheb Ambedkar presenting ‘Constitution of India’ in the parliament, or Bal Gangadhar Tilak addressing people at a Ganeshotsav gathering.

In an ode to local icons, you can see engineer-scholar M Visvesvaraya supervising the construction of the Krishna Raja Sagara Dam in Mandya, Krishnadevaraya, emperor of the Vijayanagara Empire, overseeing the construction of temples in Hampi, and actor Dr Rajkumar and his son Puneeth surrounded by a sea of fans.

QR codes have been installed for those who want to read more about these personalities.

Dubey says he has got an “overwhelmingly positive response from the locals, especially the kids”.

And so, he plans to organise guided tours for school students, along with his friends Sameer Kulkarni and Satyajit Indramohan.

He also plans to build a website to view the Freedom Wall virtually, and do similar murals in other parts of Bengaluru.