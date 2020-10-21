Jaya Javeri’s painting exhibition goes online

Self-taught artist Jaya Javeri is all set to hold her 20th solo painting exhibition, and this time, it is online.

The Bengaluru-based artist had been working on the paintings for a year and the show was to take place in December in Mumbai.

“Because of the pandemic, we changed our plans. We’ve worked on a website for four months to get the show going,” she says.

She has made 20 new works for her milestone show.

She says the collection, which primarily has oil on canvas works, holds great emotional significance to her. The paintings, many of which depict scenes from Varanasi, have brought her joy and filled her with hope, she says.

“There are monkeys climbing pillars, children playing hide and seek, sunlit fields, rows of brilliantly coloured flowers, rich green foliage, the sun rising on a new day—each painting is a celebration of life,” she explains. Her work is on display online www.jayajaveri.com