Kannada video song celebrates father-son relationship

Actor-music director S Pradeep Varma composed and sung ‘Appa’, a video song dedicated to fathers, which has gone viral on social media. It has more than one lakh views on YouTube.

During the lockdown, many families were forced to spend time apart due to state-to-state entry rules or quarantine measures. This triggered the inspiration for Pradeep’s video, which he decided to release on Father’s Day.

The video was planned and shot in a short period. “It was quite hard to shoot the song, as any album song needs around 15 to 20 technicians. We managed most of the work in the studio itself, with limited shots outside. All shots were planned beforehand,” he says.

Before releasing the song, Pradeep posted a snippet from the song across social media, which grabbed a lot of attention. The song became popular on TikTok as well.

The video is presented by Shree Bhoomika Productions and produced by Mythri Chandru. The lyrics of the song, heart-touching and catchy, are written by Rekha Mohan aka RE MO.

Pradeep has directed and acted in projects earlier, but this was a new experience. This is the first time he acted with his father in a video.

“We have done videos where we sing together but this is the first content-based video. I was nervous about explaining some scenes to him, but he picked up all the details really well. I’m extremely happy and proud to have done this video with him,” he says.

The video closes with a collage of pictures of artistes from the film industry and their fathers.

“How actors such as Dr Rajkumar or Ambareesh were great professionals and inspiring fathers was also a source of inspiration for the video,” he says.