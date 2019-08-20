13-year-old's music video dedicated to the Armed Forces

Samhita Bharadwaj, a class 8 student, has sung a song Dheera Neenu Amaranu in honour of the Indian Armed Forces. The music video of which was launched a few months ago.

The 13-year-old took to music at the young age of three and is currently learning light music and Hindustani music. She is also the finalist of a local music competition.

While the music is composed by Kishan Murthy, the lyrics of the patriotic song is written by Samhita’s father Laxman Shivashankar. The father-daughter duo wanted to dedicate a song for the Armed Forces.

“I also thought it was a good platform for my daughter to portray her talent,” Laxman told Metrolife.

Link to the music video https://youtu.be/jdgyCoalLwg.