3 dishes for your next BBQ party

Hasselback potatoes with peanut, mint and coriander salsa

Ingredients

1kg baby potatoes

1/3 cup olive oil

Micro herbs, to serve (optional)

Peanut, mint and coriander salsa

1/4 cup roasted peanuts, salted

1 bunch coriander, chopped

1/2 mint, leaves picked

2 garlic cloves, chopped

1 long green chilli, finely chopped

1 tbsp brown sugar

1 tbsp fish sauce

1/2 lime zest finely grated

1 lime juice

1/3 cup olive oil

Method

Preheat oven to 220°F. Bring potatoes to a boil in a saucepan filled with cold salted water and place over medium-high heat. Cook for five minutes or until slightly tender and drain. Once the potatoes cool down, use a small, serrated knife to make deep scores in the potatoes about 2mm apart (do not slice them all the way down).

Spread potatoes, cut-side up, in a single layer over a paper-lined baking tray and drizzle with 1/3 cup of olive oil. Season and roast for 50-60 minutes until golden and crisp.

Meanwhile, for the salsa, place all ingredients in a small food processor and blitz to a coarse puree. Season to taste. Place potatoes on a platter. Drizzle over salsa and scatter with micro herbs and serve.

Recipe credit: delicious.com

Sausage and Grilled Shrimp Kabobs

Ingredients

12 oz smoked sausage rope

12 oz shrimp, tail-on, peeled and deveined, 2 tsp olive oil

2 tbsp barbecue seasoning

Method

Preheat grill to 350°F. Cut sausage into slices, the same thickness as the shrimp.

Pat shrimp dry with paper towels. Place the shrimps in a bowl and add sausage, olive oil and barbecue seasoning. Toss to combine. Tuck the sausage slices in the “C” curve of the shrimp and then thread them onto skewers.

Grill over medium-high heat for about three minutes, flip and grill until shrimps are opaque and cooked through. Serve immediately.

Recipe credit: gimmesomegrilling.com

Summer veggie bake

Ingredients

2 zucchinis, sliced

4 baby yellow squash, sliced

5 tomatoes, sliced

1/2 cup parmesan cheese, grated

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp dried oregano

salt and pepper for seasoning

2 tbsp olive oil

Method

Preheat the oven to 180˚C. In a baking dish, arrange the slices of zucchini, tomato and squash, so that they sit vertically in an alternating pattern.

Sprinkle garlic powder, oregano, salt and pepper on top and cover with grated cheese.

Drizzle generous amount of olive oil and put a lid on the dish or cover the dish in foil.

Bake it for 20 minutes with the lid on. Then remove the lid and continue baking it for next 30 to 40 minutes, until the veggies are nice and soft. Serve hot.

Recipe courtesy: kidspot.com