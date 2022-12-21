3-month show on history of Indian art

Bengaluru-based Gallery G is marking its 20th year with a three-month show that looks back on Indian art and artists from mid-19th century to post-Independence.

Titled ‘Revelation & Reverences: Glimpses of Indian Art 1850-1950’, it is showcasing an expansive collection of oil paintings, chromolithographs, terracotta dolls, and other artifacts. Different sections of the gallery have been dedicated to different artforms and regions they belong to. Gitanjali Maini, founder and director of the gallery, says, “In ‘Revelation & Reverences’, we showcase the history of Indian art as it travels through Bengal, Maharashtra, Travancore, Thanjavur and Mysore and develops into something so strong and significant that it shapes the cultural history and identity of the country in many ways.”

Although modern art is cutting edge, Gitanjali believes “these artworks become valuable documents of the past and inform us about how advanced people were during that time.” Featuring at the exhibition are original oil paintings by Raja Ravi Varma, C Raja Raja Varma and Mukundan Tampi. Unseen works by prominent artists Mahadev Vishwanath Dhurandhar and J B Dikshit are also on display. A unique collection of terracotta dolls by a gallery in Chennai is also part of the collection and is up for sale.

*‘Revelation & Reverences: Glimpses of Indian Art 1850-1950’ is on view till February 28, 11 am to 6 pm, at Gallery G, Lavelle Road. Entry is free.