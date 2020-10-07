4 adult colouring apps to reduce stress

With the pandemic still looming large, people are on the lookout for ways to keep the stress at bay. Adult colouring books are a great way to do that.

Recolor

The app offers 3-D coloring drawings as well as the option of creating your own coloring pages. For a more hassle-free usage, after a seven-day free trial, users can purchase the premium app.

Pigment

Apart from over 4,000 designs, users get to choose from an array of painting tools and brushes. It allows users to import photos for a customised experience. You can get a seven-day trial, after which, you may sign up for a paid subscription.

Color Me

It offers over 250 images without any subscription. They have a tap-to-colour format, which is quick and easy. You can also purchase the premium version for a one-time payment of Rs 1,650.

Unicorn

The colour-by-number format allows users to simply add the colour to a pixel. They have a free version and a premium version for Rs 699 per week.