5 quick getsaways near the city

If the monotony of the work-from-home life has been taking a toll on you and you’ve been craving for a quick getaway, you’re in luck. A holiday does not have to be a week-long affair that involves air travel.

Here’s a list of five locations that are a short drive away from Bengaluru, where you can escape for the weekend.

Nandi hills

A popular spot for trekking and hiking, Nandi Hills makes for a great morning trek spot. There are about 1200 steps laid down from the foot of the hill till the top, where you will find an ancient hill fortress built during the time of the Ganga Dynasty. Only 60 km from the city, this spot is only a couple of hours’ drive away. The trek, thanks to the steps, is not a difficult one.

Madhugiri

About 100 km away from Bengaluru, Madhugiri is the second largest monolithic rock hill in Asia. It stands at an elevation of 1200 m. The 1.6 km-long trail is known for the view it has to

offer.

Antaralada Bagilu, Diddibagilu, and Mysore Gate are the three gateways of the fort. Inside the fort, you see the ruins of the Gopala Krishna Temple. It is a moderately difficult trek.

Makalidurga

Located 60 km from Bangalore, Makalidurga is a hill fort that stands at an elevation of 1350 m. From the top, you will get a breathtaking view of lakes, curvy roads, and a railway track below the hill. The moderately difficult climb makes for a great one-day trekking destination near the city.

Savandurga

Touted to be the largest monolith in Asia, the Savandurga Hill rises to 1226 m above mean sea level. Only around 50 km from the city, it is a great trek for those who wish to catch the sunrise. The morning light illuminates the Arkavathy river. It is formed by two hills known locally as Karigudda and Biligudda. The climb down is more challenging, especially during monsoons.

Halu Chilume Gange Trek

The trail located in Doddaballapur, just 60 kilometres outside Bengaluru. Along with the view of nearby farms and villages, one can spot Makalidurga Hill and Gundamagere lake. A small temple made of rocks makes the spot a regular site of visit for locals in the area.

The hill is surrounded by thick vegetation, overgrown bushes and trees, giving people a sense of trekking in a forest. While the climb is easy, it has its share of tricky spots, so it is best to go with a group.