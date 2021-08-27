6 books on sports icons from India

National Sports Day is coming up on August 29. With excellent sportspersons to India’s credit, here are some titles one can read to understand their journeys and struggles better.

Reading these books will surely inspire you to achieve your goals and handle tough situations in life.

Playing It My Way

Author: Sachin Tendulkar and Boria Majumdar

Autobiography of Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar, ‘Playing It My Way’, takes you through his journey of playing cricket for 24 years. From his first Test match at 16 to his hundredth international century, and forward to his farewell — the book covers it all. It talks about how he grew from a record-breaking batsman in school to setting new records and milestones in Tests and one-day games.

Where: Amazon and Flipkart

A Shot At History: My Obsessive Journey to Olympic Gold

Authors: Abhinav Bindra and Rohit Brijnath

The book traces rifle shooter Abhinav Bindra’s journey of winning the Olympic gold medal. Being born in an affluent family with trainers and coaches doesn’t ensure success; it is the hunger and inner desire that helps one reach their goals — the book goes on to narrate. Abhinav talks in the book about his trainers, and coaches like Gaby Buehlmann, who helped him stay grounded. As you flip through the book, the story moves from a low point in his life to his winning ‘shot’ at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Where: Amazon

Ace Against Odds

Authors: Sania Mirza, Imran Mirza and Shivani Gupta

This 2016 biography of professional tennis player Sania Mirza unfolds the tale of how the six-time Grand Slam champion beat many odds to reach the top. She speaks about the physical and emotional trauma she incurred due to injuries, how family and friends stood by her, and how stressful constant public scrutiny was. It narrates encounters on and off the court, and interactions that contributed to Sania’s growth and the person she is today.

Where: Amazon

Mind Master: Winning Lessons From A Champion’s Life

Authors: Viswanathan Anand and Susan Ninan

One of the most prominent names in chess, Viswanathan Anand, who won five World Championship titles apart from other tournaments, pens down his story along with sportswriter Susan. Viswanathan aka Vishy fondly looks back at his career — games played, opponents tackled, situations overcame. He puts out some pointers for the reader, about tactics and strategies while working towards a goal, controlling emotions to one’s advantage in tricky situations, precautions to take while embracing risks, etc.

Where: Amazon and Flipkart

Playing to Win: Saina Nehwal

Authors: Saina Nehwal

The Padma Shri and Khel Ratna awardee talks about her childhood, growing-up years, ups and downs in her career, and relationships with people in this book. She also offers a peek into her personal side, as a daughter and sister, and how despite rigorous training and a strict diet, she loves to shop, play games on her iPad and eat ice cream post a win.

Where: Flipkart and Amazon

Unbreakable: An Autobiography

Author: Mary Kom

Hailing from Manipur and born to agricultural labourers, this book talks about Mary Kom’s initial struggles, her victories, and her unfaltering love for boxing. In the book, she chronicles the story of her tough childhood and how she broke into the world of boxing, considered a male bastion.

Where: Amazon and Flipkart

(Compiled by Tini Sara Anien)