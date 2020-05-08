Acting girl gang comes together for music video

Actor Vainidhi Jagadish conceptualised, planned, and orchestrated the mammoth task of bringing 16 artistes together, for a music video. The recently released video features young female actors of the Kannada film industry who are grooving to the tunes of the song ‘Don’t Worry’ by popular Kannada rapper All Ok.

“While we were spending time helping out the needy without making a fuss about it, I realised that many of us also had to tackle boredom and mental health. That’s how the idea came about. With the support of my mother and sisters, Vaibhavi and Vaisiri, I immediately contacted and collaborated with fellow actor friends. It took 15-16 days to complete the entire process,” says Vainidhi, daughter of well-known actors Jai Jagadish and Vijaylakshmi Singh.

Shot individually within the confines of their homes, it stars Radhika Narayan, Hitha Chandrashekar, Shruthi Prakash, Disha Madan, Deepika Das, Krishi Thapanda, Niveditha Gowda, and many more including the ‘V’ sisters themselves shaking a leg. “The challenge was to divide the lyrics between the actors in a way that everyone got equal screen space,” she says. She adds that everyone she contacted was enthusiastic from the moment she proposed the concept.

Akshay P Rao, the editor of ‘Yaana’ - the sisters’ first movie, has done the job of putting everything together. “I zeroed in on this track to keep the fun factor alive without getting too preachy. Thankfully All Ok readily agreed to my request to use his song. So much so that he wanted to be a part of the all-girls video. Akshay, on the other hand, has been brilliant with editing,” she adds.

The video garnered more than 70,000 views on her Instagram page and close to 7,500 views on YouTube within three days.

She choreographed certain segments of the song herself for uniformity, she says the other actors did the rest on their own.

“Apart from bringing a smile on the viewers face, it’s nice to personally have something to look back upon as a product of these testing times. It was achieved through good teamwork from the Sandalwood women,” she concludes.