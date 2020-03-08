Amande Patisserie now in Indiranagar

Known for their melt-in-the-mouth and delicate macarons, Amandé Patisserie, recently opened its outlet in Indiranagar. Located on 100 Feet Road, the food hub of Indiranagar, this is the new spot where everyone can satiate their sweet cravings at.

Spread across two floors, the boutique-cafe outlet has a warm and inviting atmosphere. This space has a warm and cosy vibe to it and is dominated by white and gold interiors.

The decor is kept simple with the ground floor, decked up with fresh bakery products and the wall of the first floor ornamented with brass pots and pans.

Though I couldn’t take my eyes off the desserts, the newly introduced menu looked quite appetising. We began our feast with a plate of ‘Potato wedges’ that comes with sweet chilli sauce and sour cream. The wedges were mildly spiced and crispy. Though the sour cream-wedges combination worked well, my favourite was the sweet chilli sauce— it was neither too sweet nor too spicy.

The ‘Loaded nachos’ topped with salsa, cheese sauce, baked beans and sour cream, was okay. It was a bit bland and the baked beans didn’t go down too well with my tastebuds. However, the nachos were fresh and crisp. They bake their own nachos, thus, the quality and freshness are assured.

The ‘Egg and cheese croissant sandwich’ was a favourite. The croissant was so buttery! The fresh mozzarella complemented the simple egg omelet folded perfectly between the bun. The flavours were subtle and comfortable to the palate. The salt content could have been even. Overall, a perfect quick bite for one person. A hot cup of cappuccino to go with it and you are set for a good end.

While we relished the freshly baked croissant, the chef got us a piping hot plate of ‘Chicken carbonara spaghetti pasta’. Being a pasta lover, this was on my list of must-try and I was just what I expected. The creamy sauce made of egg yellow was flavourful yet subtle. The Salami and chicken breast completed the dish. The quantity, however, was overwhelming which might make the dish monotonous after a while. The dish could have used a pinch of salt, as well.

One of my personal favourites was the ‘Grilled caprise panini sandwich’. The sandwich layered with pesto and topped with mozzarella cheese and sundried tomatoes still tempt me. The sandwich was warm and comforting. It wasn’t messy and the freshness could be felt in every bite. You can pair it with a cold coffee for that perfect meal.

Amande Patisserie is located at 777/D, 100 Feet Road, HAL 2nd Stage, Doopanahalli, Indiranagar. For more details, call 81973 42236.