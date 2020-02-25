Amateur singers takes centre stage at concert on Feb 29

Shubira D’Sa believes that anyone who can speak, can sing. Out of this conviction was born ‘Poco a Poco’, an eclectic ensemble of entrepreneurs, techies, designers, finance consultants, lawyers, dentists, writers, parents and grandparents, who share a passion for music and performing.

“The initial group has been together for three years and the number of people has doubled from 15 to 31. The group is open for anyone who wants to sing,” says Shubira.

The group will be performing a live concert on February 29 in Bengaluru.

They will perform a wide variety of songs belonging to vastly contrasting genres and time periods.

The concert, sponsored by Furtados and Brigade Group, consists of singing, a bit of choreographed and unchoreographed movement, witty dialogues, acoustic piano, drumming, guitar and a few surprises thrown in.

“We are attempting instrumental fusion, which is a new thing for us. We will be singing Hindi, Portuguese, English and Latin songs, among others. I also wanted them all to feel like they’re musicians so we have all learnt this instrument called the melodica (a small instrument with a keyboard on top, and is played by blowing air through a mouthpiece that fits into a hole in the side of the instrument). We will all be playing that during the concert,” says Shubira.

The group performed eight shows in Bengaluru and Mangaluru last year.

About Shubhira

Shubira D’Sa is a pianist, a piano and voice teacher and a music enthusiast. She has been training voices and teaching piano for the last 19 years and has worked with schools, colleges and private choirs in Pune, putting up several concerts over the years. Besides accompanying choirs and solo artistes, she has also been giving solo recitals as a pianist. Shubira has been the music director for several plays in Pune.

Group is open for all

Shubira believes that with the right attitude, the right amount of commitment and the ability to ‘listen’ to music, anyone can be trained to sing or play an instrument.

“We close entries when we are working towards a concert but till then, anybody can join. Practice sessions happen every Wednesday at 7 pm,” she says. “We have a lot of fun and we learn a lot from each other. And for me, creativity is more important than perfection,” says Shubira, adding that she wants to travel with the group within the country and outside, to let them showcase their talent to the world.



Poco A Poco, Live in Concert

The event will take place on February 29, 4 pm and 7 pm, at Ambedkar Bhavan, Millers Road. Tickets are available on Bookmyshow or can be bought from

Preethi (98863 31844), Sheryl (98104 03105), Anamika (98456 95387) and Beena (98450 48147).

The group has a presence on Instagram (poco_a_poco_blore) and Facebook (@pocoapocobangalore).