An Instagram page to discuss teen issues safely

An Instagram handle 13to19, started by Bengaluru teenagers Samruthaa S and Sriyaa A Sunku, aims to create a safe zone for voicing teen issues.

Started in June 2021, the handle allows youngsters to share stories, experiences, and opinions without the fear of being judged or misunderstood. The founders’ goal is to “talk about topics that are necessary for teenagers and will benefit them in the future”.

Mental health issues, study techniques, current affairs, talk sessions on fitness, are some verticals covered.

Samruthaa notes that youngsters are judged for expressing their opinion. “We felt the need for a platform for self-expression and to discuss issues like PTSD, body shaming, which are unknown to us,” she says.

Sriyaa’s favourite post has been “Why Gen Z is so different”. “I feel honoured by the response we get from teenagers, teachers and parents,” she adds.

The youth forum plans on educating disadvantaged children on topics such as health and hygiene and teaching them basic mathematics and English, in the future.

Speaking the unspoken

Young victims of sexual abuse can share their stories and help create awareness.

Preethi Serafina, a class 12 student and an aspiring writer, says, “I wrote a post describing the experiences of a friend who endured sexual abuse from a family member on several occasions. The post left a huge emotional impact on me.”

Samruthaa feels the post created a big impact and adds that names of victims and other details are not discussed within the group.

Vedanth Krishna, a class 11 student, wrote a post about male sexual assault survivors. “Men who survive such experiences foster self-doubt that they were not ‘strong enough’ to fight the offender. I wanted to create an understanding that these victims are no different from victims of other assaults.” He wanted to tell victims that help is available.

Domestic violence, mental and physical health, toxic friendships, are other topics they discuss.

Shreya Swaroop, a student, posts on 13to19 regularly. She says, “A post on toxic friendship made me realise what exactly it is, how to stay away from it and how to deal with such friends and friendships. Posts on domestic violence and other topics made me realise there are many things happening I’m not aware of.”

For family and teachers too

Preci Leenus, a teacher, feels that the page has encouraged discussions that educate not only teens and parents, but teachers too.

She says, “The page gave information about interfamilial sexual abuse, which I have gone through as a teenager. I couldn’t do anything about it or even talk about it to my mother. Such spaces can help stop sexual abuse.”

Body shaming is also discussed. Amrutha Varshini visits the handle to create better interactions with her nephew and niece. She says, “Had someone explained to me what body shaming was and why it was wrong as a teenager, I would have felt better about myself at a younger age. It can be a constant trauma.”

Parents like Shravan N S, father of a 12-year-old, has found the handle useful as “it addresses important topics related to motivation, PTSD,

procrastinating, anxiety and

friendship, etc.”

The platform has also become a space for teenage students like Ankita Nandakumar to connect with others. “Youngsters like me have a short attention span and prefer to watch reels. These are compact, filled with knowledge, and throw light on relevant issues.”