An ode to street food

Located at Lido mall, Halasuru, ‘Bangalore Street Club’ is the newest addition to Bengaluru’s ever-growing food circuit. Working with the concept of a food court, this restaurant and bar is great for a quick evening grab or a wholesome lunch with your office peeps, at a reasonable price.

It is planned, keeping in mind, an interactive community space that can house food, drinks, budding artists and entrepreneurs, all under one roof. The minimalistic design of the decor has a slight touch of a European-styled cafe.

As the name suggests, every popup shop here primarily focuses on well-known as well as lesser-known local and regional street flavours. From Kababs, rolls and chaats to biryanis and meals, ‘Bangalore Street Club’ has a variety of delicacies from across the country.

Thre is also a range of out-of-the-box combination cocktails like ‘Ganne Ka Vodka’, ‘Vodka Shikanji Buzz’ and ‘Kala Khatta Tequila’ that you can sip on. Once settled down, we asked for ‘Imli Ka Chaska’. It is a refreshing combination of fresh tamarind juice, lime, mint and white rum. The taste of the alcohol wasn’t over-powering the tamarind mix, giving it just the perfect flavour and balance. With lots of ice, it can make for a great summer cocktail. The ‘Sharaabi masala’, however, tasted more like the usual rum and coke combination.

We asked for a plate of ‘Charred Dhokla Chaat’ to enjoy with our drinks; The ‘dhoklas’ were broken into small pieces and topped with a generous amount of curd, tamarind sweet chutney and mint chutney. It was juicy, soft and everything nice. If you are hungry after work and looking for a quick snack bite, try this!

Next came the ‘Palak Paneer Tikka’, the paneer was cut into square cubes and marinated in Indian spices giving it a soft and flavourful finish. The slight smokey taste complemented the slightly tangy taste of the paneer.

One of my favourites from the evening was ‘Tellicherry Chicken Tikka’. The creamy texture prepared with finely grounded spices was an unusual take on the conventional ‘tikka’. While biting into the meat, you might also get the taste of freshly grounded peppercorn.

The ‘Rava Fried Prawn’ was something usual I have tried. The medium-sized prawns were coated with Rava and fried. It was crunchy, comforting and quite unusual. The coat was perfectly salted, enhancing the taste of the soft pieces of prawns.

The ‘Matka Chicken Biryani’ was a dish that I was looking forward to, and I am glad it turned out as expected — flavourful, brilliantly spiced and the chicken was juicy and tender. The comforting aroma of clay in the piping hot biryani makes this a go-to dish here.

‘The Bangalore Street Club’ is located at, 1st floor, Lido Mall, Off MG Road. For details, call 96069 27224 or 73488 96568.