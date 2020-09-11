Animal welfare worker on a mission

Animal lover Minu Singh feeds over 700 dogs around Bellandur-Sarjapur area every single day. Sometimes, she comes back home at 2 am after emptying almost 12 buckets of food to the needy animals. She rides on her scooter up and down till every mouth is fed.

“I spend about Rs 1.5 to 2 lakh every month on food and other expenses. I get help from sponsors but sometimes that isn’t enough when there are more hospital bills,” says Minu.

Minu has been actively helping the animals in need, from neutering, feeding to surgeries in an around the area. She has tied up with ASRA to help neuter the animals. In the last four weeks, 60 dogs have been neutered and her target is 1,000. Her main goal is to spread awareness and have more volunteers to come forward to help the animals. Minu says, “I know there are many volunteers in the city but it’s all done in the comforts of their home. We need more people on the street, learning to pick them up when needed and taking the initiative to help them.” Minu also nurses squirrels, kites and cows, among other animals in need. “Some might think of them as wild animals but they become friendly when they understand that you are only trying to help,” she says.

To contact Minu, call 97432 08018. To contribute, Minu Singh’s bank details are Account No: 004701578133, IFSC Code: ICIC0000047, MICR Code: 560229003. GPay: 98807 55841 (Krishna Kumar) and Phonepe: 98807 55841 (Krishna Kumar). To read Minu's journey so far, log on to www.stray-doggies.webnode.com