Applications being accepted for Toto Awards

Applications invited for Toto Awards

Team Metrolife
Team Metrolife,
  • Jul 26 2022, 23:33 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2022, 23:35 ist
C K Meena

Entries for TOTO Awards 2023 are now open. 

Instituted by Toto Funds The Arts (TFA), these awards are given to budding writers, musicians, photographers, and filmmakers.

A new category to felicitate digital artists has been added in memory of Mehlli Gobhai, one of India’s finest abstract artists who died in 2018.

C K Meena, chairperson, TFA, says, “The estate of Mehlli Gobhai offered to support a new TOTO award. We were allowed to decide the category and we chose a medium that was relatively new.” 

Unlike the previous editions, two awards will be given in the music category in the 19th and current edition.

“In the first year (2004), only the music award existed. Next, came awards for creative writing in English, followed by photography, creative writing in Kannada, and short film,” Meena talks of the journey of TOTO Awards, which was founded in memory of Angirus ‘Toto’ Vellani, who was passionate about music, literature, and films.

The winners will get cash prizes worth Rs 50,000 and Rs 60,000.

Indian citizens between 18 and 29 years can apply. The last date for submissions is September 15, 2022.

For details, visit totofundsthearts.blogspot.com

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

TOTO Awards
2023
Toto Funds the Arts
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

Polish institute classifies cats as invasive species

Polish institute classifies cats as invasive species

Study finds head impact-brain injury link

Study finds head impact-brain injury link

'Green madness' as dollars found at Argentina dump

'Green madness' as dollars found at Argentina dump

'One-rupee-doctor' Sushovan Bandyopadhyay dead at 84

'One-rupee-doctor' Sushovan Bandyopadhyay dead at 84

Firefighters tackle California wildfire amid heatwave

Firefighters tackle California wildfire amid heatwave

Christie's previews September sale of Indian art

Christie's previews September sale of Indian art

Making sense of the ongoing monkeypox outbreak

Making sense of the ongoing monkeypox outbreak

 