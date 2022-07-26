Applications invited for Toto Awards

Entries for TOTO Awards 2023 are now open.

Instituted by Toto Funds The Arts (TFA), these awards are given to budding writers, musicians, photographers, and filmmakers.

A new category to felicitate digital artists has been added in memory of Mehlli Gobhai, one of India’s finest abstract artists who died in 2018.

C K Meena, chairperson, TFA, says, “The estate of Mehlli Gobhai offered to support a new TOTO award. We were allowed to decide the category and we chose a medium that was relatively new.”

Unlike the previous editions, two awards will be given in the music category in the 19th and current edition.

“In the first year (2004), only the music award existed. Next, came awards for creative writing in English, followed by photography, creative writing in Kannada, and short film,” Meena talks of the journey of TOTO Awards, which was founded in memory of Angirus ‘Toto’ Vellani, who was passionate about music, literature, and films.

The winners will get cash prizes worth Rs 50,000 and Rs 60,000.

Indian citizens between 18 and 29 years can apply. The last date for submissions is September 15, 2022.

For details, visit totofundsthearts.blogspot.com