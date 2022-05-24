Art show on life in lockdown to open this weekend

Artist Gurudas Shenoy from Bengaluru will host his first show in two years this weekend. Thirty-six paintings divided into five series will be on display.

Titled ‘730’, these works are a reflection on the 730 days of the pandemic and how the consecutive lockdowns inspired him to look for inspiration in mundane household items.

“Usually, travelling is the source of inspiration for my art. But since I could not travel for two years, everyday items in my house offered a larger-than-life and fresh perspective to me,” Shenoy said about his soon-to-be-unveiled series. “These works are completely spontaneous,” he adds quickly.

He is known for his landscape and cityscape paintings but the artworks this time around are abstract. He has experimented with new subjects and colours.

He has used oil paint and layers of colours and textures as he often does but he has done charcoal drawings for the first time. Three of these charcoal works will also be a part of the showcase.

Shenoy is excited about the show for another reason: “I’m also looking forward to meeting new people as this is my first in-person show (in two years),” he signs off.

Artisara, an online gallery, is presenting his solo show.

The exhibition will be inaugurated at Bangalore International Centre, Domlur on May 27, 6 pm.

It will be on till May 29, 11 am to 8 pm. You can also view the show online till June 30 on www.artisara.com.