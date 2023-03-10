B’luru architect bags award for hospice trust’s project

On March 3, architect P N Medappa won the ‘Architect of the Year Award’ at the 32nd JK Architect of the Year Awards, for designing Bangalore Hospice Trust’s Karunashraya Institute of Palliative Care Education and Research (KIPCER) project.

A partner at Bengaluru-based Mindspace Architects, Medappa designed the highly-acclaimed building at the existing hospice campus in Marathahalli.

The design ensured that the existing trees were woven into the structure. The two-story building also includes a 100-seater auditorium, three classrooms, a library, an outpatient department, a canteen and a charity shop.