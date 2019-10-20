Bangalore Chorus performs Bollywood and Hollywood hits

With the soul of a Broadway musical and the charm of a school play, the Bangalore Chorus showcased their production ‘Big Bang 2019’ over the weekend.

Featuring a range of songs from Hollywood to Bollywood, the 125-member choir had the audience singing along. The choir has performers that range from the ages of three to 60.

The show has been directed by Maya Mascarenhas and Judith Roby Bidappa.

An enthralling performance of ‘The Greatest Show’ from the 2017 film, ‘The Greatest Showman’, led by Granville Austin, and supported by the voices of all 125 members set the mood of the evening.

From solo acts like Priya Mendens’s ‘All that Jazz’ to duets like Vidya Samuel and Veena Nobbay’s ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’ took the crowd on a musical ride.

This year, they introduced Bollywood music, honouring AR Rahman and the musical trio of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. None of the choir members speak Hindi, at least not

well, but like a young member said, “Auntie Maya made sure we learnt it”. The audience erupted with applause after every one of the 23 performances, with the claps only getting louder.

In addition to the music, the concert was a visual treat. There were costumes crafted for every song.

The medley from ‘Grease’ had the performers donning iconic looks from the film; leather jackets with ‘T birds’ across the back and pink bomber jackets with the words ‘pink ladies’.

The older gentlemen who performed ‘Rock On’ from the movie of the same name, sported fake tattoo sleeves to complete their rocker looks.

The choir’s energy was so infectious that everyone left the venue with a little bounce in their step.