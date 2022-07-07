Bangalore Club’s first woman prez planning an array of events

Annabelle Manwaring took over as president of the Bangalore Club, the city’s oldest club, on June 27. She is its first ever woman president since its establishment 154 years ago. “I’m thrilled but it is not just the title I would like to be remembered for. I look forward to being remembered as a president who brought about positive change,” she told Metrolife.

An educationist, she says administration is central to her role at the schools she manages. “Before I became an educationist, I was an advertising professional. Many of the leadership qualities I picked up along the way are coming in handy today,” she says.

Annabelle had served as vice president of the club in 2021-2022. Her association with the Bangalore Club, a sprawling 11 acre space in the heart of the city, dates back to the 1950s, when she would visit it with her parents. “The club has been a home away from home, and it always will be. I have been visiting the club since I was three, and I have fond memories of spending my childhood here,” she says.

She believes the club has an aura and heritage that must be preserved. “The atmosphere is different from what you find at five-star hotels and restaurants. Here, you can walk in by yourself and you will end up meeting lots of like-minded people,” she says.

Changes ahead

Annabelle’s vision is to modernise the club while maintaining its heritage. “I will be focusing on four main aspects: entertainment, food, service and the atmosphere,” she says.

She plans to introduce more technology in the operations. “The goal is to make the club more accessible for members. The easiest way to do that is by introducing IT aspects that make the club’s services more efficient,” she elaborates. Bangalore Club now has about 8,000 members.

She is planning an array of events. “We have Ricky Kej performing soon. There will also be book launches and cultural events. We look forward to giving a tailormade platform to more local artistes,” she says.

She hopes her induction will pave the way for more women to take up leadership roles at the club. “I hope they come forward and are selected not because of their gender but because of their capabilities,’ she adds.

A bit of history

The Club was established in 1868 as the Bangalore United Services Club, as colonial clubs were opening up across the country for officers of the British empire. It was opened to civilians in 1946 and renamed the Bangalore Club.

Former British prime minister Winston Churchill was a member of the club for three years from 1896 to 1899, during which he left behind a debt of Rs 13 at the club. Legend also has it that Sir M Visvesvaraya, then Dewan of Mysore, was turned away from Bangalore Club, post which he decided to start the Century Club.