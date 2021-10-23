Bengaluru group loves, grows, promotes orchids

In 2005, a few residents of Bengaluru came together to start The Orchid Society of Karnataka (TOSKAR). A registered body, it aims to create awareness about orchid conservation, to educate people about its role in the ecosystem and to popularise its cultivation and propagation.

The society focuses on bringing together orchid enthusiasts to exchange and share information about orchid species found in India and to promote orchid cultivation as a hobby among the interested growers.

In addition, TOSKAR provides technical support in the development of the orchid industry, in rural and urban areas, by organising hands-on training and demonstration for beginners and hobbyists.

Starting with just about 15 members in 2005, its membership base has now grown to over 600 orchid hobbyists and enthusiasts, says K S Shashidhar, president.

“We also conduct bi-monthly meetings and invite orchid experts from all over the country as well as overseas to share their experiences on various aspects of orchid cultivation and conservation,” he says.

We have been holding annual orchid shows in Bengaluru to create awareness about the most luxurious flower in the world and promote its growth, he says.

“Undoubtedly these shows have placed TOSKAR and Bengaluru on the orchid map of India,” he adds.

Why orchids?

Orchids are not only known for their intricate designs, brilliant colours, varying sizes and shapes but they also have a major role to play in the ecosystem.

“Orchids in particular, are seen as potential indicators of change in climate,” Shashidhar tells Metrolife.

About 175 orchid species have been recorded in Karnataka and a majority of them are in the Western Ghats. Thanks to their diversity and numbers, Karnataka, and for that matter India, is home to some of the most fascinating and commercially important orchids, he says.

“Though India’s contribution towards the orchid economy is negligible, there is potential for making greater impact in both the domestic as well as international trade,” he adds.

(To become a member of the group, contact them on 9448351170)