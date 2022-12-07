Bengaluru: Japanese film, music festival this weekend

An event will bring Japanese anime films and music to the city to commemorate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and India.

The Japan Film and Music Festival will open on December 9 with speeches, a cosplay performance, and a music showcase. Six films directed by Japanese animator and filmmaker Makoto Shinkai will be screened on December 10 and 11.

In the previous film festivals, Koji Sato, director general of Japan Foundation in New Delhi, observed that animes by Makoto were popular among the young generation. “We thought it would be nice to bring all of his repertoire (to one festival),” Koji explains the spotlight on Makoto, who is a leading name in the genre, known for telling stories of star-crossed lovers but also about issues like climate change and adolescent identity crises.

‘Your name’ and ‘Weathering with you’, which are among Makoto’s top hits, will be screened. In the former, two teenagers, bored of their lives, decide to ‘swap their bodies’. In the latter, a runaway boy befriends an orphan girl who has the ability to manipulate the weather. ‘5 centimeters per second’, ‘The garden of words’, ‘The Place Promised in Our Early Days’, and ‘Children Who Chase Lost Voices’ are other films lined up.

Koji believes the youth in India likes anime because the stories are “relatable”, “emotional” and “give hope”. Songs and dance are also a feature in some animes, which is a staple in Indian movies, he points out the similarities. The fondness is mutual. He explains, “In Japan, sometimes Bollywood films draw more audience than our films and Hollywood movies. Telugu film ‘RRR’ is booming there. Even I enjoyed it.”

Music by famous Japanese rock band Radwimps is another highlight of the festival. A recording of Radwimps’ ‘Forever in the daze tour 2021-22’ will be played. They have composed music for ‘Your name’ and a recorded orchestra of its soundtrack will be screened.

*The festival will be held from December 9 to 11 at PVR Orion Mall, Dr Rajkumar Road. Look up jff_in_india on Instagram, for schedule.