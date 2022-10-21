Bengaluru startup makes toys based on Indian epics

A Bengaluru couple has launched a new brand of educational toys for kids. Called Bubhutsu, the brand was launched in August and is now out with its first set of products.

Bubhutsu, founded by Anjana and Dhilip Krishna, is currently focused on making educational toys based on Indian epics for kids of above 4 years. The first set is based on the Krishna Leela which follows the journey of young Krishna.

The set consists of a Krishna Leela story book, a set of 10 shloka cards, and a set of 9 imbibe value cards. Two games are also a part of the set, the ‘Butter Chase’ wooden block game and a story building card game. The entire set is available for Rs 1,729.

“We noticed that kids in school were learning basic English, like different word families and blended words, using foreign stories. So, we thought why not incorporate these basic learning structures into our own stories and epics,” says Anjana. Word families refer to a group of words that have some common features or meanings.

She elaborates on the four pillars of the company, which form the basis of all products — Do, Explore, Sing and Imbibe, “Bubhutsu in Sanskrit means curiosity. Using the pillars, we want to rekindle curiosity among children through free-thinking and open-endedness.”

In addition to the educational games and storybook, the official website of the brand also has various activities for children — including a Krishnashtakam piano rendition, a drawing activity, and a ‘Match the dialogue’ activity, among many other activities.

The couple plans to launch 9 similar sets by June next year. “The theme for these ten sets is going to be Dashavatara. Once these sets are out, we plan to explore other topics too. The next theme could even be nutrition. We’re keen on any topic that kids can both enjoy and learn from,” adds the Lavelle Road resident.

