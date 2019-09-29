Big discounts on cars this festive season

With the onset of the festive season, automobile companies are offering huge discounts. The festive period is critical for the automobile industry, which has been facing a severe slowdown off late.

For Hyundai cars, Advaith Hyundai has a lot of interesting discount offers. They are offering cash discounts and a total discount, which includes an exchange bonus, corporate discount and more.

The offers are starting from Rs 10,000 to Rs 70,000 on Elite i20, Rs 20,000 to Rs 60,000 on Verna, Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000 on Santro, Rs 60,000 to Rs 1 lakh on Grandi10 and Rs 60,000 to Rs 1 lakh on Accent.

Discounts are available on select models of Creta, from Rs 50,000 to Rs 85,000. Customers can also enjoy discounts on models like Elantra, which varies from Rs 1.25 lakh to Rs 2.3 lakh, and Rs 1.25 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh on Tucson.

Ajay Singh, director (sales and marketing), Advaith Hyundai, says that the sales have hiked in the festive season.

“There are offers on more models. Compared to last year, the bookings have increased between 15-20 per cent. The number of bookings has also significantly increased over the last two months,” he says.

Tata Motors is offering discounts up to Rs 1,50,000 during this festive season. Their campaign ‘Festival of Cars’ will be offering benefits on models such as Nexon, Hexa, Tiago, Tiago NRG, Tigor and their recently launched Harrier.

S N Barman, vice president, sales, marketing and customer support, passenger vehicles business unit, Tata Motors said, “Our offerings this year are bigger and better. We received a tremendous response from customers during Onam and Ganesh Chaturthi, and as the festive season spreads, the ‘Festival of Cars’ campaign should help bring cheer among customers, against the backdrop of the current market conditions.”

The cash discounts on the different models are up to Rs 1,50,000 on Hexa, Rs 85,000 on Nexon, Rs 70,000 on Tiago, Rs 70,000 on Tiago NRG, Rs 1,15,000 on Tigor and Rs 50,000 on Harrier. Apart from cash benefits, there are also offers for customers who want to exchange their old cars with a new Tata car. There are also specific schemes for government employees and corporates and tie-ups with multiple banks and financial institutions to offer up to 100% on-road finance and low EMI finance packages during the festive season.

The website of Maruti Suzuki shows that there are discounts from Rs 40,000 to Rs 1,00,000 on varied models. The discounts include consumer, corporate and exchange offers.

The offers include upto Rs 40,000 off on Eeco (5 Seater), Rs 50,000 on Eeco (7 seater), Rs 50,000 on Swift (petrol), Rs 55,000 on DZire (petrol), Rs 65,000 of Celerio, Rs 65,000 on petrol versions of Alto and Alto K10, Rs 77, 700 on Swift (diesel), Rs 84,100 on DZire (diesel) and Rs 1,01,200 on Vitara Brezz (diesel).

Diesel models of Swift, DZire and Vitara Brezz are being offered 5-year warranty too.

Representatives from Toyota revealed that there are no offers this season.