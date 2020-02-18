Biological scientist works to empower senior citizens

Sujata Kelkar Shetty is a biological scientist and author of the novel ‘99 Not Out’. “I have been writinghealth awareness articles for magazines and newspapers for the past decade. My book is an amalgam of everything I learnt about preventing illness and disease while researching and writing them,” she shares. Her research revealed that the progression of many lifestyle diseases can be slowed down and even prevented by taking care of one’s mind, body and spirit.

“When we look at ourselves holistically, what we have seems like an extraordinary, almost magical ability to heal ourselves, grow strong and live long,” she says.

She is also part of Unmukt, a platform that works towards building an ecosystem that will empower senior citizens. “India has the second largest geriatric population in the world. There is a need to address their needs and make them aware of the products and services available that will make them lead an independent, dignified and unfettered life,” she shares.

Each year they organise a festival and as a run-up to the main event, they organised a small gathering on February 13 where Sujata spoke on what it means to lead a healthy, meaningful and fulfilled life. “My work as a research scientist informs everything I do. Whether it is my role as an author writing on health and longevity, my role as a certified life coach or my role as a daughter, wife and a mother,” she says.