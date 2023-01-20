Blossom opens third store on Church St

One of the city’s favourite book haunts, Blossom Book House opened its third store on Church Street on Wednesday to mark its 21st anniversary. The new store is located on the first floor of the K C Das House, a stone’s throw away from the two existing branches on the same street.

It will primarily sell pre-loved books. “We have a large inventory of second-hand and rare books, so we decided to dedicate the new store to these books,” says Mayi Gowda, proprietor. The store is also offering a 10% discount on all books till January 20.

The plan is also to use it for book launches and author meetups. “Earlier, we didn’t have space to host such events,” he explains. Two events are already lined up this month — British author and storyteller Simon Sebag Montefiore is visiting on January 25, and India-born American author and poet Chitra Bannerjee Divakurni on January 29. The new space can stock up to 1.5 lakh books. “On average, our monthly sales have exceeded pre-pandemic numbers by 30%. The demand (for books) is high,” he adds.