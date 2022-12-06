Book of Gandhi quotes illustrated for children

Bengaluru-based cartoonist BG Gujjarappa aka Gujjar has compiled and illustrated a book of famous quotes by Mahatma Gandhi.

It has been published by Bahulipi in two languages. The Kannada title is called ‘Makkaligaai Gandhiji’ and the English version is called ‘Gandhi Illustrated for Kids’.

The plans to release the book in other languages in under discussion. The book features more than 90 quotes and illustrations to go with them.

This is targeted for children in the age group of 10 to 16 to imbibe good values about cleanliness, patience, peace, leadership, justice and respect for the environment early on in life. “Gandhi’s humanitarian path and his values have inspired me,” says Gujjarappa.

Available on bahuroopi.in, vividlipi.com for Rs 200.