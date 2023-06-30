Book on S V Narayanaswamy Rao to be launched today

The S V Narayanaswamy Rao Memorial Hall, which will be launched today, will serve as a center for the teaching and promotion of various forms of classical music and dance. Accompanying the launch is the release of a book titled ‘Nisvartha Badukina Sri Ramabhaktha’, authored by T Nagaraju. The book offers comprehensive insight into the life, vision, and achievements of S V Narayanaswamy Rao in the field of classical music. His devotion to Rama transformed into an enduring love for Indian classical music, leading him to establish the renowned cultural revolution known as the Sree Ramaseva Mandali at the age of 14.

“This is an event for people who have a keen interest in Indian classical music. They can learn about the legendary Narayanaswamy Rao, who was known as a music phenomenon,” said Ramprasad, the managing trustee of Sree Ramaseva Mandali.The guests expected to attend the event include Dinesh Gundu Rao (Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of Karnataka), Krishna Byre Gowda (Minister for Revenue), and S T Somashekhar (MLA, Yeshwanthpura), among others.

The hall is not only a tribute to the great musician but also a testament to his impact on Indian classical music. In addition to serving as a hub for teaching and learning, the hall will play host to workshops and seminars.

June 30, 11.30 am. At Nettigere Village, Kanakapura Road. For details, contact 86182 44821