Brewery with a green theme

Anyone exploring some of the newer pubs and watering holes in the city would never believe that Bengaluru is running out of real estate space. The latest one to join this league is Stories – The Brew Chapter.

The huge place is a veritable urban jungle, having more than 40,000 varieties of plants. Plants, shrubs and miniature trees are an integral part of the brewery’s interiors which has been divided into separate sections, each of which gives you a different feel. You can choose to sit at the open bar, the wooden picnic tables and chairs or the cozier three-seaters along the edge of the roof.

The food is a mix of cuisines, as is typical of such places. In the appetizers, I tried the ‘Paneer Papdi Roll’ (the exterior coating of the paneer was crunchy but the dish was generally low on flavour. Served with a mix of fig chutney and hung curd that complemented the dish quite well), ‘Palak Cholle ki Tikki’ (a spicy dahi kebab that will go well with drinks), ‘Madras Curry Dusted Onion Rings’ (the crunch factor was on point again but that’s about it) and ‘Cheese Garlic Bread’ (nicely creamy and cheesy yet light on the palate; this is a must-try).

My friend tried the non-vegetarian appetizers like Chicken Suya Kabab (soft kebabs with a nice coating of masala, on the spicy side), Mutton Fergana (softer than most mutton), Leaf Wrapped Grilled Fish (had a unique taste different from usual finger foods) and Crumbed Fried Eggs (this was my favourite too; it has a nice mix of textures and was subtle and flavourful with the definitive taste of egg retained inside).

We then went on to try the ‘Achari Vegetable Ravioli’ and this was quite a disappointment; by the time we got around to trying it, the dish was cold and had solidified. The pickle filling didn’t go with the thick covering. Next came the ‘Rustica Pizza’. Nothing extraordinary but a thin crust, a hint of spice and generous portions of cheese make it a definite ‘mood-lifter’.

I gave the ‘Paneer and Cheese Roulade’ a try. The curry was light and the ‘Indianness’ of the flavours was retained. Coupled with Tandoori roti, it was definite comfort food. The Kasturi Murgh was decent enough.

In desserts, we tried the Nutella Baklava (quite tasty but very heavy, make sure you have space in your tummy before you opt for this), Chilled Rabdi Cake (for those with a not-so-sweet tooth) and Decadent Chocolate Mousse (it had chocolate, what more do you want me to say?).

We were given the beer sampler to try and my friend has vowed to go back for the Apple Cider Beer, though he liked the strawberry-flavoured one too. I tried the ‘Stories Bill’ cocktail which was potent enough without being overpowering.

Stories – The Brew Chapter is located on 348/1/2, 29th Main, BTM 2nd stage, Lake Road BTM. For reservations, call 080 46809326 or 95130 95111.