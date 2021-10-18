BSM to celebrate Guitar Day with online concert

The Bangalore School of Music (BSM), RT Nagar, is observing the first-ever 'World Guitar Day' with a concert, on October 18, 5 to 5.30 pm.

The concert, 'Un Regalo - A Gift to the 'Guitar, by the students and faculty of the classical guitar department of BSM, can be viewed on their YouTube Channel.

Nandhini Sudhir, head of classical guitar department, says, "This concert is our token of love for the guitar and we feel honoured to participate on an online platform. Recorded performances by 10 students and faculty members have been brought together for it."

Participants will receive a certificate from the international organising committee of World Guitar Day, she adds.

Expressing excitement on BSM joining the festivities, Jagadeesh MR, director of operations and founder of band 'MoonArra', says, "The guitar is one of the most iconic and visually appealing musical instruments throughout the world, which is also why it's so popular."

Started this year

World Guitar Day was established in 2021, as an initiative by Greek classical guitarist, composer and professor Yorgos Foudoulis, with the help and support of several international organisations of high prestige and great scope.

The day has been announced in the UN member states and will be celebrated across the globe every year on October 18. For more details, go to: worldguitarday.org