Candles selling in huge numbers

Christmas is almost here and candles are a regular part of the shopping list. From tall pillars, cute Santa shaped ones, macarons and tart look-alike to wood log ones, the options are many this year.

Kolour Theory by Neha Nagpal, has come out with a tantalising collection for Christmas.

Her candles are handmade and hand poured. “Most of my candles revolve around the colours of Christmas. I have created a festive macron candles set with six scented pieces for Rs 300. There are raspberry and strawberry tart candles at Rs 250 each, Santa house candles at Rs 180 and red and gold jar candles with gold berry and leaves at Rs 200,” she says.

Neha also sells a ‘Paint your own candle’ kit for Rs 300, which includes an unscented candle along with a set of paints, paintbrush and glitter. “It can be a good family activity,” she adds.

Siri Toy Collections, Banashankari 6th Stage, Subramanyapura, is selling a set of four candles for Rs 350.

Sirisha Pasumarthi, owner says, “The set includes two Santas, a Christmas tree and stocking. It is the most popular set among customers. We are also selling reindeer tealight holders for Rs 350 a pair.”

Aura by Sakshi Mishra, Hebbal, which sells through social media, has Christmas-themed candles priced between Rs 30 and Rs 150. “These are scented and popular. It includes a Christmas tree, snowman, pinecone, Santa, gift box and a holly leaf floating candle; priced at Rs 300,” says Sakshi, owner.

Gel candles and soy wax candles are also in demand, she adds.

Personal touch

Glorious Gifts By Neha, Dollars Colony, has come out with jar candles in a vanilla scent, priced at Rs 450, which can be personalised with a name and a Christmas card with a message.

Neha Desai, founder says, “These have been hot sellers among corporates for gifting and as Secret Santa gifts.”

Eden Studio, Harlur Main Road, is selling wooden log candles as a set of four for Rs 600.

Siddharth R, owner, says, “We also have a customisable one priced at Rs 350, where a message or name can be laser inscribed. It can hold a tealight candle and a plant.”

Nature friendly

Ambara, Ulsoor Road, has been selling candles made out beeswax, which are non-drip and long lasting. Tree candles are available between Rs 100 and Rs 450 (plus GST) and pinecones are available as a pair for Rs 280 (plus GST) and a 5.5 inch for Rs 750 (plus GST). Pillar candles cost Rs 400 for a pair.

Meehrr Handcrafted Candles, founded by Rameet Kaur, has come out with earth-friendly candles made using natural waxes infused with natural oils, for this year.

Her range starts from Rs 150. “My Christmas range usually has a lot of red, green and white with shimmer. Cinnamon, Pine and Japanese cherry blossom are this season’s favorite scent,” she says. Her other popularly sold candles include star and Christmas wreath candles.

Grab your candles.

Kolour Theory: 9535927231

Glorious Gifts By Neha: Call 98206 32218

Siri Toy Collections: Call 81058 29985

Meehrr Handcrafted Candles: Call 93428 18593

Aura by Sakshi Mishra: Look for aura_by_sakshi_mishra on Instagram

Eden Studio: 99166 11011