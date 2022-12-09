Carolling season is back

For two years, the Christmas carolling services were held online and in a hybrid mode. Now, they are back in full swing at city churches.

Most of them are expecting grand crowds, and will include seasonal songs and carols that convey messages of hope and joy. These events are open to the public.



The choir of East Parade Malayalam Church.



East Parade Malayalam Church, MG Road

The church will host its Christmas carol service on December 10, 6 pm.

The choir master Nevin Thomas says that the carol service will showcase 12 songs, including classical numbers like ‘Joyfully sing to God forever’ by F J Haydn and ‘Hallelujah chorus’ by George Frideric Handel, and contemporary anthems like ‘Almost there’ and ‘Great I am’.

“The church’s 45 member-junior choir will perform the song ‘O come, all you unfaithful’. Adding to the repertoire will be a few Malayalam songs, a performance by a smaller group, and a solo act,” he adds.

Last two years, “all the despair around taught us about valuing the smaller joys of life, and the carol service will focus on spreading the joy of coming together as a large family,” says Nevin.

The event titled ‘The World Awaits’, which is also their theme song, “aims to spread the message of love amidst all the unrest and anxiety, seen in today’s world,” he adds. Around 130 church members will present the final piece, ‘Silent night’.

The Mar Thoma Syrian Church, Primrose Road

The church will host its carol service on December 18, 6 pm. Eight different groups will be singing carols, consisting of children, youth, women, and senior citizens each. Daniel Thomas, a member of the choir, says, “After two years of the pandemic, it is exciting to perform in front of a physical audience. We get a lot of guests from different ages and communities.”

On December 11, 10 am, an Advent service with popular Christmas songs will also be held. “This will include poems, meditation, readings and carols,” he adds.

St Mark’s Cathedral, M G Road

The carol service at St Mark’s Cathedral, MG Road, is happening on December 18, 6 pm. Anjana Samuel, convenor of the programme committee, shares that the service will comprise of 15 songs, including Western classical songs and popular Christmas carols. “The carols will talk about the joy of Christmas and the glad tidings that are coming. The songs will convey a message of hope,” she says.

Highlight of the event is a suite (a set of choral pieces) ‘The king shall rejoice’, composed by George Frideric Handel. The event will also include contemporary compositions like the ‘Bethlehem procession’, composed by Hollywood song director John Williams.